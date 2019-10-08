Where the party leaders are Wednesday

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Wednesday, Oct. 9. All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
TBA
—
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer
TBA
—
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Montreal, Que.
7:20 a.m. — Media appearance on “Puisqu’il faut se lever,” 98.5 FM
10:05 a.m. — Viger Hall, Montreal Convention Centre, 1001 Jean-Paul Riopelle Pl. (speech to CUPE convention)
—
Green Leader Elizabeth May
Montreal, Que.
10:45 a.m. — Place des Arts, Sainte-Catherine St. W. and Jeanne Mance St. (announcement with candidate Daniel Green)
—
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier
Beauce, Que.
Campaigning in home riding
The Canadian Press