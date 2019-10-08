-2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Election

Where the party leaders are Wednesday

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Wednesday, Oct. 9. All times are local.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBA

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Montreal, Que.

7:20 a.m. — Media appearance on “Puisqu’il faut se lever,” 98.5 FM

10:05 a.m. — Viger Hall, Montreal Convention Centre, 1001 Jean-Paul Riopelle Pl. (speech to CUPE convention)

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Montreal, Que.

10:45 a.m. — Place des Arts, Sainte-Catherine St. W. and Jeanne Mance St. (announcement with candidate Daniel Green)

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Beauce, Que.

Campaigning in home riding

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
