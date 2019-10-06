Wind knocks out power in the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 500 customers in the B.C. Peace are without power.

Hydro reports there are several power outages all around the B.C. Peace affecting customers since as early as 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Strong winds in the region have caused the outages. Overnight wind gusts at the Fort St. John Airport reached 80km/h.

The largest outages are in the Charlie Lake area. Crews are on-site trying to fix the outages, but there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

To view a full list of the power outages, visit www.bchydro.com/outages