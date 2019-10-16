Winter is coming with Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With winter soon approaching, Peace Gallery North is hosting events to get you in the spirit with Artists in Residence, Christmas markets and more.
- Peace Gallery North is opening space on Thursday afternoons for ‘Artists in Residence,’ an opportunity for Artists and Artisans to chat with patrons, promote your craft and your passion.
- The Gallery has started to accept arts and crafts for its Christmas Market, by transforming the Gallery Gift Shop into a festive-inspired Marketplace. The Gallery is accepting items now, for the scheduled celebration taking place on November 16th, 2019.
- The Gallery is looking for input from residents that have an art workshop to offer or have a workshop in mind you would like to take.
- Saturdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the Gallery is offering a space in front of the Gallery to sell Arts or Crafts; promote a Home Based Business; set up a Fundraising table or an Information Station for $20 per table.
The Gallery and Studio Gift Shop are open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
Call (250)787-0993 or email; gallery@npcc.bc.ca for more information.