Winter is coming with Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With winter soon approaching, Peace Gallery North is hosting events to get you in the spirit with Artists in Residence, Christmas markets and more.

Peace Gallery North is opening space on Thursday afternoons for ‘Artists in Residence,’ an opportunity for Artists and Artisans to chat with patrons, promote your craft and your passion.

The Gallery has started to accept arts and crafts for its Christmas Market, by transforming the Gallery Gift Shop into a festive-inspired Marketplace. The Gallery is accepting items now, for the scheduled celebration taking place on November 16th, 2019.

The Gallery is looking for input from residents that have an art workshop to offer or have a workshop in mind you would like to take.

Saturdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the Gallery is offering a space in front of the Gallery to sell Arts or Crafts; promote a Home Based Business; set up a Fundraising table or an Information Station for $20 per table.

The Gallery and Studio Gift Shop are open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

Call (250)787-0993 or email; gallery@npcc.bc.ca for more information.