Winter tires now required on most B.C. highways

VICTORIA, B.C. – With the month of October now upon us, the Province of British Columbia is reminding drivers of the mandatory requirement for winter tires.

Starting October 1, and ending on March 31, drivers travelling on most provincial highways are required to equip their vehicles with appropriate winter tires.

In B.C., the Ministry of Transportation states that an appropriate winter tire is defined as one with either the M+S or mountain/snowflake symbol and in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

The Ministry says tires marked with a mountain/snowflake symbol on the sidewall offer the best traction on snow and ice and in cold weather.

Drivers without the proper winter tires in good condition driving on designated B.C. highways can receive a fine of $109.00.

More information on preparing for winter driving can be found at shiftintowinter.ca.