The Fort St. John Law Courts and Provincial Government office. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Wokeley sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Pamela Napoleon

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Leon Wokeley appeared in Fort St. John B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 1, to hear his sentencing in relation to the 2014 murder of Pamela Napoleon.

On June 3, Wokeley entered a voluntary guilty plea for the second-degree murder of Napoleon.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice, Jennifer Duncan, sentenced Wokeley to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the murder of Napoleon.

Wokeley’s eligibility for parole starts at the beginning of his arrest, in October 2017.

In addition to life in prison, Wokeley was given a lifetime ban for the possession of firearms and weapons and has been ordered to provide a DNA sample.

The charges for two counts of arson and indignity to human remains were withdrawn.

In October 2017, Wokeley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains for his role in the 2014 death of Napoleon.

