-0.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Woman's Resource Society is in need of winter wear donations
News

Woman’s Resource Society is in need of winter wear donations

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Temperatures are dropping and the Woman’s Resource Society is in need of winter clothing and accessories for clients.

The Resource Society shared on its FB Page if anyone has extra winter gear to bring it down.

Specific items that were requested included;

  • Socks for ladies and men
  • Gloves
  • Toques
  • Winter jackets
  • Snow pants

The Society shared, the weather is getting cold and we have to many frozen fingers coming through our doors.

The Resource Society is located at 10051 100 Avenue, Ph (250) 787-1121

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleCDI Speaker Series; ‘The Port of Vancouver: Linking B.C. Resources to World Markets’

RECENT STORIES

News

CDI Speaker Series; ‘The Port of Vancouver: Linking B.C. Resources to World Markets’

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Community Development Institute (CDI) will be hosting a Speaker Series with Guest Speaker...
Read more
News

2020 Winter Games seek Medical Services Volunteers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2020 Winter Games Committee is seeking Medical Services Volunteers to help ensure the...
Read more
News

Single lane alternating on Hwy 97 at Mile 76

Tracy Teves -
UPDATE: Drivebc.ca -  Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident between Beatton Airport Rd and Aitken Creek Rd for...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Single lane alternating on Hwy 97 at Mile 76

Tracy Teves -
UPDATE: Drivebc.ca -  Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident between Beatton Airport Rd and Aitken Creek Rd for 13.2 km (40 to 27...

The Fort St. John Co-op presents Fred Penner

Transport truck loses load in Dawson Creek traffic circle

Oilsands carbon liability at centre of closely watched New York fraud...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.