Woman’s Resource Society is in need of winter wear donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Temperatures are dropping and the Woman’s Resource Society is in need of winter clothing and accessories for clients.

The Resource Society shared on its FB Page if anyone has extra winter gear to bring it down.

Specific items that were requested included;

Socks for ladies and men

Gloves

Toques

Winter jackets

Snow pants

The Society shared, the weather is getting cold and we have to many frozen fingers coming through our doors.

The Resource Society is located at 10051 100 Avenue, Ph (250) 787-1121