WorkBC ‘Find Your Fit’ taking place Thursday at NPSS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students are being given the opportunity to explore career paths at the ‘Find Your Fit’ event taking place today, Thursday, at North Peace Secondary School.
The event features a wide range of hands-on displays featuring many career possibilities.
Hosted by WorkBC, the event aims to get students enthused about the workforce.
Some of the stations featured at previous events included a 3-d printer, carpenter’s table, computer programing and even a flight simulator.
Students will also be given the opportunity to use an Ipad station to access software that displays an up-to-date list of careers currently available in B.C.
The ‘Find Your Fit’ event is taking place today, Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Peace Secondary School.
For more information, you can visit WorkBC’s website.