WorkBC ‘Find Your Fit’ taking place Thursday at NPSS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students are being given the opportunity to explore career paths at the ‘Find Your Fit’ event taking place today, Thursday, at North Peace Secondary School.

The event features a wide range of hands-on displays featuring many career possibilities.

Hosted by WorkBC, the event aims to get students enthused about the workforce.

Some of the stations featured at previous events included a 3-d printer, carpenter’s table, computer programing and even a flight simulator.

Students will also be given the opportunity to use an Ipad station to access software that displays an up-to-date list of careers currently available in B.C.

The ‘Find Your Fit’ event is taking place today, Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Peace Secondary School.

For more information, you can visit WorkBC’s website.