7.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A student tries their hand at flying on the flight simulator as part of the WorkBC Find Your Fit program. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News WorkBC 'Find Your Fit' taking place Thursday at NPSS
News

WorkBC ‘Find Your Fit’ taking place Thursday at NPSS

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students are being given the opportunity to explore career paths at the ‘Find Your Fit’ event taking place today, Thursday, at North Peace Secondary School.

The event features a wide range of hands-on displays featuring many career possibilities.

Hosted by WorkBC, the event aims to get students enthused about the workforce.

Some of the stations featured at previous events included a 3-d printer, carpenter’s table, computer programing and even a flight simulator.

Students will also be given the opportunity to use an Ipad station to access software that displays an up-to-date list of careers currently available in B.C.

The ‘Find Your Fit’ event is taking place today, Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Peace Secondary School.

For more information, you can visit WorkBC’s website.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMovies in the Gym at Taylor Elementary School
Next articleVolunteers needed for Poppy Box Distribution

RECENT STORIES

News

Volunteers needed for Poppy Box Distribution

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Organizers for the Poppy Campaign on behalf of the Legion and fundraising efforts for...
Read more
News

Movies in the Gym at Taylor Elementary School

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The first Movies in the Gym is being held at the Taylor Elementary School being hosted...
Read more
News

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Fire Department currently attending fire in Taylor

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - There is currently a fire in Taylor and the Fort St. John Fire Department has been called for Mutual Aid and...

UPDATE – Highway 97S closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Precision Drilling reports $3.5M Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.