Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
2019 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, Northeast Regional Ceremony receiving line and recipients. Seated (L-R): Recipients Lisa Cunningham (accepting on behalf of Corey Cunningham), Samantha Wiley, Tessa Sturgeon, Wyatte Copeland, Nancy Moore, Linkin Waldner, Grace Currie Back Row: I·SPARC Northeast Regional Lead, Ken Edzerza, Lheidli T'enneh Councillor Helen Buzas, Lheidli T'enneh Councillor Clarence John, Prince George Métis Community Association President, Kelly O’Neil, Prince George Acting Mayor, Terri McConachie, First Nations Health Authority Project Developer, Keith Henry, I·SPARC Executive Director, Rick Brant, School District 57 Director of Indigenous Education, Pamela Spooner.
Sports

Wyatte Copeland recognized for Rodeo at 2019 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport were presented on October 28 in Prince George.

A total of six outstanding Indigenous youth athletes from British Columbia’s Northeast Region were presented with an award.

Out of those six athletes from the Northeast, Wyatte Copeland of Rose Prairie received an award for his work in Rodeo.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council, in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, launched the regional nomination process in August, receiving close to 130 nominations from across the province for Indigenous athletes under 25 years of age who are competing in performance sport and committed to living healthy, active lifestyles.

For more information, you can visit isparc.ca.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
