Wyatte Copeland recognized for Rodeo at 2019 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport were presented on October 28 in Prince George.

A total of six outstanding Indigenous youth athletes from British Columbia’s Northeast Region were presented with an award.

Out of those six athletes from the Northeast, Wyatte Copeland of Rose Prairie received an award for his work in Rodeo.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council, in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, launched the regional nomination process in August, receiving close to 130 nominations from across the province for Indigenous athletes under 25 years of age who are competing in performance sport and committed to living healthy, active lifestyles.

For more information, you can visit isparc.ca.