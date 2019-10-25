Yukon RCMP continue to search for missing man, possibly in BC

WHITEHORSE, Y.T. – Yukon RCMP are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man that has not been seen in almost two months.

According to RCMP, 55-year-old Roy Thomas Jackson was last seen in Whitehorse on September 13.

Investigators still believe that Jackson could be in the Yukon or possibly in British Columbia.

There is a concern for Jackson’s well-being and Police would like to locate him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.