1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Yukon RCMP continue to search for missing man, possibly in BC
NewsRegional

Yukon RCMP continue to search for missing man, possibly in BC

Avatar Scott Brooks

WHITEHORSE, Y.T. – Yukon RCMP are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man that has not been seen in almost two months.

According to RCMP, 55-year-old Roy Thomas Jackson was last seen in Whitehorse on September 13.

Investigators still believe that Jackson could be in the Yukon or possibly in British Columbia.

There is a concern for Jackson’s well-being and Police would like to locate him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCity of Fort St John launches new Business and Investment Assistant
Next articleComment period opens for $20.6-billion Frontier oilsands mine project in Alberta

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Comment period opens for $20.6-billion Frontier oilsands mine project in Alberta

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting public comment on the proposed Frontier oilsands mine project in...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John launches new Business and Investment Assistant

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In honour of Small Business Week, the City of Fort St. John is launching...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP remind drivers to slow down in snowy conditions

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Due to the winter-like weather conditions, Grande Prairie RCMP would like to remind drivers to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP remind drivers to slow down in snowy conditions

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Due to the winter-like weather conditions, Grande Prairie RCMP would like to remind drivers to slow down. As of Friday morning,...

Moose Talks – Paul Van Nostrand

Beaverlodge RCMP warning drivers to avoid Highway 43 due to winter...

Oilsands part of second U.S. fraud lawsuit against Exxon over carbon...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.