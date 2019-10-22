0.6 C
Conservative incumbent Bob Zimmer was surrounded by his family during his speech on Monday night following the election results at his Candidate office in Fort St. John. Photo by Scott Brooks
Zimmer re-elected as MP for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in 2019 Federal Election

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Conservative Incumbent Bob Zimmer has been re-elected as Member of Parliament for a third term in the riding of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in the 2019 Canada Federal Election.

On Monday night, after the polls closed, within an hour it quickly became clear that Zimmer would serve another term as MP as he held a large lead of more than 2,100 votes compared to second place Liberal Candidate Mavis Erickson of around 300.

While Zimmer is proud with his re-election as MP, he is disappointed with some of the results that was seen across country, especially since his party did not form the majority they were looking for when headed into the election.

Even though the Liberals were able to form a minority government, Zimmer feels that the Conservatives could play a significant role when it comes to making decisions regarding natural resources.

