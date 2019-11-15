FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Co-op presents the 3rd annual Community Christmas Concert, December 17th at The Lido. Join Tom Cole and many amazing local artists for a night of your favourite Christmas songs with a country twist.

The line-up of local performers includes feature artist Tom Cole, as well as Benjamin Wheeler, Sandra Fehr, Barion Wray, and Clint Giesbrecht. There will also be a Sing-Along portion of the evening with classic Christmas carols the whole family can sing-along with.

This event has raised over $10,000 for charity in the last two years, with all tickets proceeds staying in the community; this year all proceeds will go to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society. Tickets are available now at www.energetictickets.ca.

This event is powered by Fort St. John Co-op, The Lido and 100.1 Moose FM.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m. on December 17th!