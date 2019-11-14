2020 BC Winter Games Wear Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council has proclaimed Friday’s during January and February as ‘Games Wear Day.’

The Winter Games Committee shared during its presentation to council the tagline and branding for the 2020 Games is the epitome of Fort St. John as the city is the most northern community in British Columbia to ever host the Games.

According to the Committee, the creation of Games Wear Day is an opportunity for businesses and individuals to purchase BC Games, and We Are North branded merchandise. Games Wear Day will show residents pride in the community and support for the Games on Friday’s.

At the proclamation, the Committee gave an updated presentation on the progress of the games and shared 700 people have signed up as volunteers for the games. Yet, volunteers are required to cover positions such as food service, security and transportation such as luggage handlers.

The Committee also shared they are trying something different with the food services offered to help reduce food waste. By providing athletes with insulated lunch bags, the athletes will be choosing the contents of their lunches.

A list of sports and the venues they are being held at was a part of the presentation. Such as Archery will be held at the Kids Arena Field House and Badminton is being held at Margaret Murray Community School.