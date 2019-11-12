$35,000 Scholarship created to support woman pursuing careers in construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Hydro Partners (PRHP) announced a $35,000 scholarship for female students interested in pursuing a career in construction and trades related fields.

The cheque was presented to the Northern Lights College on November 8th, 2019, at an interactive session at North Peace Secondary School by PRHP, a joint venture between ACCIONA and Samsung C&T, who holds the Main Civil Works Contract on BC Hydro’s Site C Clean Energy Project.

According to PRHP, the construction industry is one of the largest employers in Canada, and demand for workers is increasing as a large segment of workers approach retirement.

- Advertisement -

“There are so many women in construction looking to pass down all their knowledge and experience, and willing to mentor newcomers,” said PRHP’s Communications Manager, Jamie Bodnarchuk.

On average, in Canada, women account for about 5% of construction workers. PRHP shares they have double that at 10%.

The scholarship will serve as a legacy to help local Peace region students long after the Site C project is complete.

“The challenge with education is that, although it’s very valuable, it’s not always accessible to everyone,” noted Bodnarchuk. “Students must invest not only their time but also some money. We realized we can help with that.”

PRHP worked with Northern Lights College to structure the scholarship in such a way it can carry forward in perpetuity.

This announcement is the next step in PRHP’s Women in Construction inclusion and equality movement by being strong advocates about the importance of engaging women in the construction industry and giving visibility to women in non-conventional roles.