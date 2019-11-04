-1.5 C
The Canadian Finals Rodeo.
46th Canadian Finals Rodeo wraps up for another year in Red Deer
Sports

46th Canadian Finals Rodeo wraps up for another year in Red Deer

Avatar Scott Brooks

RED DEER, A.B. – The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo took place in Red Deer, from October 29 to November 3, with many riders taking part from the Peace Region.

Four senior riders from the Peace performed quite well and were able to pick up a substantial amount of cash for their efforts.

This season, Jacob Gardner was able to earn a total of $30,777 in bull riding, and Jake Watson earned a total of $38,942 in saddle bronc.

In steer wrestling, for the season, Clayton Moore had earned a total of $34,203 and Stephen Culling was able to earn a total of $51,584.

All-Round went to Jacob Gardner of Dawson Creek.

Here are the final results:

Clayton Moore – Steer Wrestling:

  • Round 1: 9th, 5.2 seconds
  • Round 2: 2nd, 4.0
  • Round 3: 2nd, 3.6
  • Round 4: 4th, 4.4
  • Round 5: 7th, No Time
  • Round 6: No Score
  • Aggregate Rank: 8th

Jacob Gardner – Bull Riding:

  • Round 1: T4th, 82.5 points
  • Round 2: 2nd, 84.50
  • Round 3: No score
  • Round 4: No Score
  • Round 5: No Score
  • Round 6: No Score
  • Aggregate Rank: 8th

Stephen Culling – Steer Wrestling:

  • Round 1: 4th, 4.0
  • Round 2: 7th, 4.9
  • Round 3: 11th, 6.2
  • Round 4: 3rd, 3.4
  • Round 5: 1st, 4.4
  • Round 6: 3rd, 27.3
  • Aggregate Rank: 2nd

Jake Watson – Saddle Bronc:

  • Round 1: No Score
  • Round 2: 6th, 83.75 points
  • Round 3: No Score
  • Round 4: 2nd, 71.50
  • Round 5: 11th, 83.75
  • Round 6: T4th, 327.75
  • Aggregate Rank: 7th

