UPDATE – Accidents reported near Swanson Lumber Road and Alaska Hwy

UPDATE – Highway 97 is closed in both directions. Vehicle incident between 257 Rd and 259 Rd for 1.6 km (4 to 5 km south of Fort St John). Road closed. Assessment in progress. Detour available via Road 255 and Swanson Road. Next update is 12pm, November 13th, 2019.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There has been a report of an accident at the intersection of the Swanson Lumber Road and the Alaska Highway.

Another report of an accident has been reported near the old honey farm.

We have been told the accident involves multiple vehicles.

With the thick fog and current road conditions, driving conditions require drivers to reduce speed and use caution.

Traffic is moving slowly yet with the slowdown of traffic being hard to see due to the fog, proceed with caution through the area.

