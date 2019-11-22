Adoption Awareness Month – Family Skate and Potluck Lunch

The Family Skate and Potluck lunch is an opportunity every year for those that have been touched by adoption to celebrate what makes their families unique, shares Brandi Kennedy a Family Support Worker for the Adoptive Families Association of B.C.

The event takes place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on Sunday, Nov 24th, 2019, to participate in the potluck and then skate from noon to 2:30 pm.

Those that are involved in the process are welcome to attend the event, such as waiting families, adoptive families, and guardians (people raising children not born to them through court orders or guardianships.)

The Association recognizes approx. 750 children in BC foster homes that are available for adoption. Kennedy shares, adopting through the Ministry for Children and Family is free, however, priority is placed on matching children who are part of sibling groups, have special needs, or are school-aged and up.

There are two licenced adoption agencies in British Columbia, they are focused on the domestic infant and international programs, fees are attached to their services.

For more information about adoption or the event, you can contact Kennedy at bkennedy@bcadoption.com or 778.256.5350.