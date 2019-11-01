Alaska Highway closed at the Becker Hill Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions at the Becker Hill Road.

The closure is due to a collision and there is no estimate on when the highway will be open again.

The Becker Hill Road or 256 Road is approximately 30km north of Fort St. John.

#BCHwy97 CLOSED North of #FortStJohn, north of the junctions to #BCHwy29 due to a vehicle incident. No detour or estimated time of reopening. Assessment in progress.

For more information: https://t.co/MCltcfcQ0m — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) November 1, 2019

Drivebc.ca says the next update on the status of the Highway, is expected at 1 p.m.

For updates, watch this page or visit www.drivebc.ca. If you have any information about the incident, email news@moosefm.ca