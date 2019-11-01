0.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
News

Alaska Highway closed at the Becker Hill Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions at the Becker Hill Road.

The closure is due to a collision and there is no estimate on when the highway will be open again.

The Becker Hill Road or 256 Road is approximately 30km north of Fort St. John.

Drivebc.ca says the next update on the status of the Highway, is expected at 1 p.m.

For updates, watch this page or visit www.drivebc.ca. If you have any information about the incident, email news@moosefm.ca

