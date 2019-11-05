-8.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Alberta bitumen refinery faces further delays after testing of gasifier unit
Energy NewsNews

Alberta bitumen refinery faces further delays after testing of gasifier unit

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — A new refinery northeast of Edmonton is facing more delays and won’t begin processing oilsands bitumen as designed until early next year.

Construction was completed on the $9.5-billion Sturgeon Refinery in the fall of 2017 and it began producing diesel shortly thereafter from synthetic crude that had already been partly upgraded at an Alberta oilsands mine.

It was to begin processing oilsands bitumen in early 2018 but has been stymied by issues with equipment including its gasifier, a unit designed to break down the heavier parts of the bitumen barrel to make hydrogen for the refining process and carbon dioxide for use in stimulating conventional oil and gas wells.

Spokeswoman Vanessa Goodman says the refinery has been running tests on a repaired gasifier unit during the current refinery maintenance shutdown that began in September.

However, while the tests showed the unit works, the refinery plans to continue to process synthetic crude when it restarts next month, with bitumen processing expected to follow early in 2020.

The refinery is a joint venture of North West Refining and oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., which is to provide 25 per cent of its bitumen feedstock. The rest is to come from the Alberta government-owned Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission.

“We were able to collect data to determine if any additional improvements need to be made (to the gasifier),” said Goodman.

“There will be another test period early in 2020.”

Goodman says the refinery was producing about 35,000 barrels per day of diesel before the shutdown began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ)

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNWJHL’s 2nd Annual Showcase this weekend in Grande Prairie
Next articleKin Club of Fort St John seeks sponsors for annual Senior’s Supper

RECENT STORIES

News

Kin Club of Fort St John seeks sponsors for annual Senior’s Supper

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Kin Club of Fort St. John is starting to begin preparations for the...
Read more
News

District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector Safety Check

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - This Wednesday, The District of Taylor Fire Department will be making their rounds in Taylor for...
Read more
Energy News

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia First Nation and three environmental groups hope to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia First Nation and three environmental groups hope to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision that limited their ability...

Staff of the City of Fort St. John reminds residents of...

Ovintiv name a ‘blank slate’ as Encana plans move to United...

Local group supports seniors from slipping through the cracks

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.