Annual Holiday CounterAttack campaign to start this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC is kicking off its annual Holiday CounterAttack campaign.

Starting this weekend, in partnership with ICBC, the Provincial Government, and local Police, roadchecks will be set up across the province to keep impaired drivers off the roads throughout December.

According to ICBC, impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal car crashes, with an average of 68 lives lost every year in B.C.

For more than 40 years, ICBC says it has supported impaired driving education campaigns and funded CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement.

Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, says the CounterAttack campaign remains a vital, strategic enforcement measure and is one that helps to prevent impaired driving.

For more information on the CounterAttack campaign, you can visit ICBC’s website.