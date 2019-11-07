Baldonnel students complete two sheds through hands-on learning curriculum

BALDONNEL, B.C. – Grade 5 and 6 students at Baldonnel Elementary built two sheds from the ground up because of a project-based curriculum.

School District #60 has partnered with Petronas on a tool trailer that is taken out to schools to work on hands-on projects. This new Applied Skills and Technology curriculum is about project-based learning and takes students learning outside of the classroom.

Christine Todd, Principal of Baldonnel Elementary School, feels the program was very successful. She goes on to share what she loved; the best was how engaged the students were with this project. “They learned some great trades skills. Some of our students were talking about how they want to go into a trade as their future plan,” said Todd.

The storage sheds at Baldonnel are a great example of schools embracing the curriculum shares, Brian Campbell, District Principal of Careers and International Education. Students are learning math in the classroom and then going outside and applying their learning. Tradespeople from the school community are also coming in and lending a hand as well. Having the involvement of the parent community also gives the students valuable career exposure, continues Campbell.

Todd shares, the school is keeping one shed and intends to auction the second shed with the proceeds from the sale going back into the school to help continue to fund project-based programs.