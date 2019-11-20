BC Hydro CEO Chris O’Riley speaks Site C and Clean Energy at Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce held another edition of their Speaker Series Luncheon, on Tuesday, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The guest speaker for the Luncheon was B.C. Hydro CEO Chris O’Riley.

Throughout the Luncheon, O’Riley touched on a number of topics such as the ongoing work at the Site C Project, and the Province’s ongoing commitment to producing clean energy.

O’Riley says projects, such as Site C, are critical to supporting economic development and allows B.C. to continue its commitment to producing clean energy.

According to O’Riley, out of the electricity produced, B.C. Hydro delivers 98 percent renewable and clean electricity to over four million customers.

When it comes to impacts from Site C, O’Riley says B.C. Hydro remains committed to working with the community to manage and mitigate those impacts.

Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
