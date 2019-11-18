News

BC Hydro forecasting normal reservoir operations this winter

By Tracy Teves

VANCOUVER, B.C. – BC Hydro is forecasting normal operating conditions at most of its reservoirs despite reduced reservoir inflows in spring and early summer 2019.

According to BC Hydro, with warm, dry weather and a below-average snowpack in the spring of 2019, with low inflows, some  BC Hydro reservoirs did not refill to normal levels as they typically do in late spring.

BC Hydro depends upon its two largest reservoirs, Williston in the Peace region and Kinbasket in the Columbia. These two ensure a reliable supply of low-cost energy to meet the province’s electricity needs during the winter months when demand is highest.

The Williston Reservoir is expected to be at levels similar to, or greater, than those observed across last winter and early spring. The Kinbasket Reservoir is expected to operate at near average seasonal levels during the fall and winter.

BC Hydro does not expect this winter to be as challenging as last winter, however, weather patterns can shift and situations can change quickly, depending on the size of the reservoir.

