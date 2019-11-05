-7.9 C
BC Hydro is advising the public, do not hunt or discharge firearms in Site C project areas

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is asking the public to watch for signs of an active construction site and do not hunt or discharge firearms near Site C project areas.

BC Hydro shares safety is their top priority. With crews out working in many areas, BC Hydro reminds hunters and trappers to continue using caution, as Site C construction will continue through 2024.

Crews are working along Highway 29 and the banks of the Peace River between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St John, as well as along the transmission line corridor to the south. They are also on different access roads and sites throughout the region.

 

Previous articleRCMP looking for wanted man that could be in Dawson Creek or Grande Prairie

