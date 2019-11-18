BC Hydro provides PRRD with an update on north bank fish habitat enhancement work

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has provided the Peace River Regional District with an update regarding the north bank fish habitat enhancement work.

In a letter, B.C. Hydro says, to date, they have not undertaken any channel enhancement works in the area that is situated below the area known as the “Old Fort Slide”.

According to B.C. Hydro, the reason for not performing work in that area is because of its instability and has been evaluating other areas that would best meet their commitments with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

If any work were to occur, B.C. Hydro says they would have a full assessment performed on the area by an engineer.

B.C. Hydro states that the work on the south bank is almost complete and will continue to provide updates to the Regional District.