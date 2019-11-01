BC Hydro reaches new milestone on Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that it has recently reached another major milestone on the Site C Project.

On October 30, B.C. Hydro completed the roller-compacted concrete placements in the upper spillway buttress.

According to B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway, this achievement occurred seven months ahead of schedule.

Conway says, in total, crews placed 585,516 cubic metres of roller-compacted concrete this year, roughly 30 percent more than was placed last year.

To date, 1.2 million cubic metres of roller-compacted concrete has been placed on the project.

The spillways buttress is one of three large concrete buttresses or foundations that is being built to support the Site C powerhouse, spillways and the dam itself.

The powerhouse buttress was completed in October 2018, and the dam buttress is scheduled to begin in 2020.