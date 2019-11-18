BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project from Saturday, November 16th, 2019 to Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 in the following location:

South bank of the Peace River roughly 3.5 km SE of Bear Flat

Peace Canyon Road, south side of the Peace River, approximately 6 km SW of Hudson’s Hope

Trapper Main FSR, approximately 8 km SE of Hudson’s Hope

Medicine Woman Road, approximately 16 km NNW of Moberly Lake and 33km NNW of Chetwynd

Boucher Lake Road, approximately 16 km N of Moberly Lake and 34 km N of Chetwynd

410 Road, approximately 18 km SW of Fort St. John

Icebridge Road, approximately 12 km S of Fort St. John

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

To view regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan, CLICK HERE.

BC Hydro shares burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window. A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse the smoke.