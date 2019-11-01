0.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
News

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project from Friday, November 1st, 2019 to Monday, November 4th, 2019 in the following locations:

  • Peace Hill FSR, approximately 7km SSW of Hudson’s Hope
  • Peace Canyon Road, south side of the Peace River, approximately 6km SW of Hudson’s Hope
  • South bank of the Peace River roughly 3.5 km SE of Bear Flat

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

To view regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan, CLICK HERE.

BC Hydro shares burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window. A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse the smoke.

