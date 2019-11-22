BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project from Friday, November 22nd, 2019 to Monday, November 25th, 2019 in the following location:

  • South bank of the Peace River roughly 3.5 km SE of Bear Flat

•   Moberly River drainage approximately 12 km SW of Fort St John

•   Trapper Main FSR, approximately 8km SE of Hudson’s Hope

•   Medicine Woman Road, approximately 16km NNW of Moberly Lake and 33km NNW of Chetwynd

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

To view regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan, CLICK HERE.

BC Hydro shares burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window. A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse the smoke.

