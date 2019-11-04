BC Oil and Gas Commission free webinar

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) is hosting a free webinar on the consultation and notification process and regulation—information for landowners, nearby landowners, or anyone with concerns about oil and gas activities.

On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, participants use their own devices for the webinar.

Topics participants will learn about include;

How the consultation and notification process applies to them

What to do if they have concerns about proposed oil and gas activities

How the Commission responds to documented concerns

To register for the webinar, email Stakeholder@bcogc.ca

A copy of the presentation will be posted on the OGC’s website the following week after the webinar.

To view the FB event page; CLICK HERE

This webinar is one of a series the Commission has hosted during the past year. To view the other webinars; CLICK HERE.