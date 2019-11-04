-1.5 C
News

BC Oil and Gas Commission free webinar

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) is hosting a free webinar on the consultation and notification process and regulation—information for landowners, nearby landowners, or anyone with concerns about oil and gas activities.

On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, participants use their own devices for the webinar.

Topics participants will  learn about include;

  • How the consultation and notification process applies to them
  • What to do if they have concerns about proposed oil and gas activities
  • How the Commission responds to documented concerns

To register for the webinar, email Stakeholder@bcogc.ca

A copy of the presentation will be posted on the OGC’s website the following week after the webinar.

To view the FB event page; CLICK HERE 

This webinar is one of a series the Commission has hosted during the past year. To view the other webinars; CLICK HERE. 

