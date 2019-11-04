BC Oil and Gas Commission free webinar

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) is hosting a free webinar on the consultation and notification process and regulation—information for landowners, nearby landowners, or anyone with concerns about oil and gas activities.
On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, participants use their own devices for the webinar.
Topics participants will learn about include;
- How the consultation and notification process applies to them
- What to do if they have concerns about proposed oil and gas activities
- How the Commission responds to documented concerns
To register for the webinar, email Stakeholder@bcogc.ca
A copy of the presentation will be posted on the OGC’s website the following week after the webinar.
