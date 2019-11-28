BC Wildlife Federation to host Regional AGM this Sunday in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildlife Federation is hosting its Annual General Meeting for Region 7B, Peace-Liard, this Sunday, December 1 in Hudson’s Hope.

According to the Wildlife Federation, the AGM will cover quite a few items on the agenda such as proposed changes to current hunting regulations, caribou recovery, and the control of predators.

Guest speakers at the AGM will include MP Bob Zimmer and biologist Mike Bridger.

Zimmer will be discussing legislation surrounding firearms, while Bridger will be touching on the topic of the ongoing caribou recovery.

One of the proposed changes to the current hunting regulations includes increasing the bag limit for wolves so that hunters can kill 10 wolves per year, which in return will protect the deer and wild sheep populations.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual General Meeting for Region 7B is taking place this Sunday, December 1, at the Hudson’s Hope Community Hall