Sports

BC Winter Games Committee looking to residents for stories of previous Games

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With less than 100 days until the 2020 B.C. Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, the Winter Games Committee is looking for you to share your stories of Games past.

According to Amber Harding, Public Relations for the Winter Games, the stories from residents of Fort St. John and area will be used as part of the ongoing marketing of the Games.

Harding says the type of stories they are looking for is if you volunteered or participated in previous B.C. Games events.

According to Harding, to submit a story, you can submit the story idea online and then a team of writers will get in touch with you and write a story from what you tell them.

All stories will then be featured on the Winter Games’ website and other social media properties.

All story ideas can be submitted online through a submission form.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit bcgames.org.

Scott Brooks

