Bernier raises the question of time zone for Peace Region as BC and Alberta look to make permanent switch to DST

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Province of British Columbia looking to set the time zone to permanent Daylight Saving Time, it raises the question as to what some areas, such as the Peace Region on Mountain Standard Time, will do once the change is enacted.

One person, in particular, raising that question is Peace River South MLA, Mike Bernier.

Since the Peace Region will be on the same time once the rest of the Province permanently springs ahead, Bernier wonders if residents of the Peace Region will want to join the Pacific Time or go with Alberta’s time.

According to Bernier, Alberta is also looking at switching to permanent DST.

Given the proximity and business that is done with Alberta, Bernier has a sense that most residents would choose to go with Alberta’s time then being synced with B.C.’s time.

Even if Alberta chooses to make the switch, there would still be an hour difference between the provinces.

Bernier says, in order to decide what time zone the Region wants to be in, a public referendum would have to be held but it would have to wait until Alberta makes a decision on its time zone.

