Bert Ambrose Students create Remembrance Day Window Display for local business

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Budding Graphic Design Artists from Bert Ambrose Elementary School were busy for one week creating a Remembrance Day Window Display for local business, SJA Promo.

According to SJA Promo Business Development/Marketing Coordinator, L.J. Lawson, Mrs. London’s Grade 5/6 class were commissioned to develop window art to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Lawson says the class worked in groups, each developing the art for one window.

Initially, SJA Promo had been discussing hiring a local artist to do a window display when the idea came up about having students reflect what they know about Remembrance Day.

The art was installed on Friday, November 1, and the public is encouraged to check out the window display at 8211 100th Avenue.

The display will remain up until Remembrance Day on November 11.