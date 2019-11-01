Bess Legault to speak at the National Farmers Convention

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local food producer and advocate for the farming industry, Bess Legault will be speaking at the National Farmers Convention.

The 50th Anniversary of the convention is being held in Winnipeg, Manitoba, November 24, 2019, through to the 27th, 2019. The conference is an opportunity for farmers to gather and shape their vision for the front lines of agriculture.

Legault resides in the Peace Region as a first-generation farmer, and she is the owner, operator, and educator of Hip Peace Produce. After four years in the area, she has grown 131 varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Legault has also coordinated a northern farmer support program called the Northern Co-Hort that works in conjunction with the Northern Environmental Action Team. The cohort is a division of NEAT that is dedicated to engaging regional agriculture and horticulture producers to determine what supports are needed to generate a sustainable community of land users in the north.

For the past year, Legault has been connecting with northern producers and consumers building a network of resources to support and develop a horticulture sector in the Peace Region. The desire is to meet consumers’ needs to ensure local food is grown, processed and consumed sustainably.

