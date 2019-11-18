Buick Outdoors promoting ice fishing for kids with giveaway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local not for profit organization, Buick Outdoors, wants to get more people outdoors and currently has a giveaway to encourage kids to ice fish.

Sheldon Marion of Buick Outdoors shares, the contests and giveaways are important because it gets kids and adults involved in the outdoors, as there are many kids that have never caught a fish or fed their family with something that they have provided and there’s a lot of disconnection from the wildlife.

“We do these contests to give people an opportunity to get some of the equipment needed to enjoy a outdoor activity. Lots of kids and adults want to head out to the woods to do some sort of an outdoor activity but don’t really know where to go, what to do or what is needed to start so I’m trying to give them a head start and some knowledge to get them started,” said Marion.

- Advertisement -

The current giveaway being hosted on the Buick Outdoors FB Page, is an opportunity to win everything needed to go ice fishing. Included in the prize is;

6″ Rapala Ice Auger

Two Red Wolf Pro Series Rod and Reel Combo’s with Trilene cold-weather line

Plano Tacklebox

Split Shot Weights, Baitholder Hooks, Ice Scooper and an extra spool of Trilene cold-weather line

To enter the giveaway you need to submit a picture of your kids enjoying your favourite winter activity. To participate in the contest, CLICK HERE

The submission date must be received by December, 15th, 2019.

The $200 worth of prizes were provided by AQT Water Management and John McPherson.

Marion goes on to share, he hopes the people that win these contests take the prizes out with family or friends and make memories in the outdoors, in turn making the outdoors a part of their life and start making their own traditions and memories that’ll last a lifetime.

“The bottom line is I want to see more kids outside doing something and connecting with nature and not be sitting inside on their electronics,” said Marion.