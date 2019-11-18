News

Buick Outdoors promoting ice fishing for kids with giveaway

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro provides PRRD with an update on north bank fish habitat enhancement work

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has provided the Peace River Regional District with an update...
Read more
Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data

VICTORIA — Oil and gas companies in British Columbia would be forced by law to reveal how gas prices...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting...
Read more

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local not for profit organization, Buick Outdoors, wants to get more people outdoors and currently has a giveaway to encourage kids to ice fish.

Sheldon Marion of Buick Outdoors shares, the contests and giveaways are important because it gets kids and adults involved in the outdoors, as there are many kids that have never caught a fish or fed their family with something that they have provided and there’s a lot of disconnection from the wildlife.

“We do these contests to give people an opportunity to get some of the equipment needed to enjoy a outdoor activity. Lots of kids and adults want to head out to the woods to do some sort of an outdoor activity but don’t really know where to go, what to do or what is needed to start  so I’m trying to give them a head start and some knowledge to get them started,” said Marion.

- Advertisement -

The current giveaway being hosted on the Buick Outdoors FB Page, is an opportunity to win everything needed to go ice fishing. Included in the prize is;

  • 6″ Rapala Ice Auger
  • Two Red Wolf Pro Series Rod and Reel Combo’s with Trilene cold-weather line
  • Plano Tacklebox
  • Split Shot Weights, Baitholder Hooks, Ice Scooper and an extra spool of Trilene cold-weather line

To enter the giveaway you need to submit a picture of your kids enjoying your favourite winter activity. To participate in the contest, CLICK HERE 

The submission date must be received by December, 15th, 2019.

The $200 worth of prizes were provided by AQT Water Management and John McPherson.

Marion goes on to share, he hopes the people that win these contests take the prizes out with family or friends and make memories in the outdoors, in turn making the outdoors a part of their life and start making their own traditions and memories that’ll last a lifetime.

“The bottom line is I want to see more kids outside doing something and connecting with nature and not be sitting inside on their electronics,” said Marion.

RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Help us raise funds for the FSJ Hospital Foundation this Wednesday to Friday at Murray GM.

SEE CURRENT DONATIONS
DONATE ONLINE
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Farmers struggling in the Peace
Next articleBC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

B.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Oil and gas companies in British Columbia would be forced by law to reveal how gas prices are set in the province...
Read more

Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Council was presented...
Read more

BC Hydro forecasting normal reservoir operations this winter

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is forecasting normal operating conditions at most of its reservoirs despite reduced reservoir inflows in spring and...
Read more

Crash and fuel spill from tanker carrying crude prompts B.C. ministry monitoring

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — A tanker truck that crashed and burned over the weekend near the B.C.-Alberta boundary was carrying 40,000 litres of crude oil. The Ministry...
Read more
- Advertisement -
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv