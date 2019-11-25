0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 25, 2019
Energy NewsNews

Calgary natural gas producer Canacol making LNG for retail customers in Colombia

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor Corporation has announced that it will be curtailing operations at all British Columbia...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Bantam Trackers win bronze at tournament in Swift Current

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Bantam Trackers were in Swift Current, Saskatchewan over the weekend,...
Read more
SportsSamantha Stackhouse - 0

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer in Vancouver for Provincials, Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The senior boys soccer team had a great showing this past weekend...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — A Calgary-based company that drills for natural gas in Colombia says it has started making and selling liquefied natural gas to supply energy consumers in the South American country.

Canacol Energy Ltd. says it is the first to offer the service which will allow customers to replace fuels such as diesel, fuel oil, compressed natural gas and propane that cost more or have higher emissions than LNG.

The company says it installed four small natural gas liquefaction modules purchased from Galileo Technologies of Argentina at its main gas processing facility in northern Colombia.

- Advertisement -

It says the modules are capable of super-cooling 2.4 million cubic feet per day of gas to create 29,000 gallons of LNG to be sold at the plant gate for distribution via trucks throughout the country.

Canacol says Colombia consumes 65 million cf/d of compressed natural gas and 80 million cf/d of propane, with a significant amount of the propane being imported from the United States.

The company says it is also in negotiation with Galileo to form a joint venture which would install LNG terminals at other natural gas pipelines in Colombia.

“Given the limited capacity of the gas pipeline infrastructure in Colombia, industrial, commercial and residential consumers not located along existing pipeline routes currently use 145 million cf/d of compressed natural gas and propane that is transported long distances via truck as an energy source,” said Canacol CEO Charle Gamba in a news release.

“LNG can replace diesel, fuel oil, compressed gas, propane, and other fuels at a considerable reduction in price given the relatively lower cost of natural gas and the large volume of liquefied gas that can be transported by truck.”

Companies in this article: (TSX:CNE)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleFeds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue
Next articleSchool District 60 to hold final public meeting tonight on new school catchment area boundaries

More Articles Like This

Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor Corporation has announced that it will be curtailing operations at all British Columbia sawmills at the end of...
Read more

Environment Canada issues special cold-weather statement for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a special cold-weather statement for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass.
Read more

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A new report says the British Columbia government gives hundreds of millions of dollars annually in subsidies for fossil fuel, including $830 million...
Read more

PRRD to hold special board meeting this Wednesday on state of agriculture

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District will be holding a special board meeting this Wednesday, November 27, regarding...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv