Calima Energy receives approval for production facility at Montney pad location

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Calima Energy has announced that it has received approval, by the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission, for the construction of a production facility at its Montney pad location.

According to the company, the facilities will include tankage, electrical generation metering and a control centre.

The construction design for the facilities will be modular, allowing for the construction off-site in a controlled environment to ensure an efficient, cost-effective installation within the Winter.

While the initial approval is for the existing two liquids-rich Montney wells drilled earlier this year, Calima says additional modules will be added to the pad site to accommodate a 20 well pad.

The departure pipeline to take production from the Calima Lands to the Tommy Lakes gathering system has been applied for with the OGC and is sized to accommodate up to 50 Mmcf/d and 1,500 bbls of wellhead condensate.