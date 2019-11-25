0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 25, 2019
Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December

By Scott Brooks

Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December


VANCOUVER, B.C. – Canfor Corporation has announced that it will be curtailing operations at all British Columbia sawmills at the end of December.

According to a release by Canfor, all sawmills, with the exception of WynnWood, will be curtailed for two weeks from December 23 through January 3, with operations resuming on January 6.

Canfor says the decision to implement curtailments is due to the high cost of fibre and continued weak lumber markets, which are making the operating conditions in B.C. uneconomic.

Senior Vice President, of Canadian Operations for Canfor, Stephen Mackie, says the company deeply regrets having to implement further curtailments following an already difficult year.

These curtailments will remove almost 58 million board feet of production output and are in addition to all previously announced capacity reductions.

