Chamber of Commerce Call for Nominations

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is seeking individuals interested in serving on the Board of Directors starting in the 2019/2020 year.

Benefits to serving as a Director, are to hold a leadership role in the community, creating new ideas that will affect the Fort St. John region and the opportunity to attract new and sustainable businesses.

Qualified individuals must be a member.

Duties as the candidate include attending monthly meetings, be a member of at least one committee and attending chamber functions such as mixers, luncheons and special events.

Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization comprised of businesses, professionals, residents and community groups working together to ensure a healthy economic and socio-economic base to benefit the entire community.

If you are interested in making a nomination or entering your name, call the office at 250.785.6037 or Email info@fsjchamber.com

You can also visit their website; https://fsjchamber.com/