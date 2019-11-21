Chetwynd Employer and CUPE create a new contract for Municipal workers.

CHETWYND, B.C – CUPE Local 3052 and the District of Chetwynd have ratified a four-year collective agreement.

For the first time, the agreement includes the recognition of a new category of workers.

According to CUPE, it took three days of negotiations, to reach the agreement that gives employees better scheduling of overtime, annual pay increases of two percent, a $600 signing bonus and improved standby and callout language.

“We hit a home run with this deal, which we are very pleased recognizes workers at the Recreation Centre and brings them into the bargaining unit,” said CUPE Local 3052 President Carla Sanford.

“Bargaining was respectful, and the employer really wanted to listen. We are proud of the agreement, and how it exemplifies the benefits of addressing affordability and scheduling challenges,” said Sanford. Local 3052 represents some 62 public workers, including for the first time, pool-side waterslide attendants. Other employees include indoor and outdoor workers, such as building service workers and trades.

Bargaining took place from October 28th, 2019 to October 30th, 2019.  The contract is effective from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2023. Chetwynd has a population of around 2,600 people.

