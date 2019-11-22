Christmas Central with the Salvation Army at Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For the first time the Salvation Army has teamed up with the Totem Mall to create a reverse store.

The opportunity of the reverse store makes it easier for residents to interact with the Salvation Army to be able to donate directly to the organization while in a central location. The mall is a convenient space if people are already in the mall shopping, during mal hours.

Items can be donated for the Toy Hampers, Christmas Hampers, Food Bank donations and Thrift Store donations. There is a Red Kettle set up at the store entrance and there is a debit/credit machine available for people wanting to make a donation that might not have cash on hand.

Advertisement

The location of the store opened November 18th, 2019 and will remain open to December 24th, 2019. When the mall is not open, the community can still take their donations directly to the Food Bank.

Volunteers are needed to help at this store location to sort donations and pack hampers, to help you can contact the Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana (250) 261-1933

If you are interested in supporting a family hamper visit safsj.org