Christmas Kettle Kickoff Party for the Salvation Army

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Catherine Dragojevich, the RBC Specialist and RE/MAX Action Realty, have teamed up to host a fundraising event on behalf of the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Friday, November 22nd, 2019, at The Canadian Brewhouse, will be the Kickoff Party for the Christmas Kettle Season from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 in advance and at the door. The ticket includes one beverage and a pizza buffet from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

The event will include a 50/50 draw, door prizes, and a silent auction.

To purchase tickets, contact Catharine Dragojevich 250-262-8571, RE/MAX Action Realty 250-785-5520, or by calling 250-261-1933

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, CLICK HERE.