Christmas Kettle Kickoff Party for the Salvation Army

By Tracy Teves

BC Hydro provides PRRD with an update on north bank fish habitat enhancement work

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has provided the Peace River Regional District with an update...
B.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data

VICTORIA — Oil and gas companies in British Columbia would be forced by law to reveal how gas prices...
Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Catherine Dragojevich, the RBC Specialist and RE/MAX Action Realty, have teamed up to host a fundraising event on behalf of the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Friday, November 22nd, 2019, at The Canadian Brewhouse, will be the Kickoff Party for the Christmas Kettle Season from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 in advance and at the door. The ticket includes one beverage and a pizza buffet from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

The event will include a 50/50 draw, door prizes, and a silent auction.

To purchase tickets, contact Catharine Dragojevich 250-262-8571, RE/MAX Action Realty 250-785-5520, or by calling 250-261-1933

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, CLICK HERE.

 

