City announces Food Donation Initiative with ATCO and Salvation Army

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John, B.C. Hydro, ATCO, and the Salvation Army made an announcement, on Tuesday, regarding an innovative Food Donation Initiative.

According to Mayor Lori Ackerman, the Initiative will aim to feed the city’s most vulnerable populations with over 100 meals per day.

Ackerman says the City belongs to the National Zero Waste Council and recognized that an opportunity was locally available to deal with food waste while supplying food to the community.

Since worker accommodation camps at B.C. Hydro’s Site C are a source of excess food that could support social challenges within the community, the City decided to approach ATCO Two Rivers about partnering with the Salvation Army to redirect meals to local residents, instead of going to the landfill.

This Initiative meets the Province’s Food Donor Encouragement Act.