City of Fort St John Council to look at the future of Climate Change

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council will be presented with a report on the future of climate change for Northeastern B.C.

According to projections, the Northeast is expected to see warmer temperatures and more precipitation.

By 2080, it is projected that Fort St. John’s summer temperatures could be similar to those that are currently felt in Kelowna.

The report also projects that by 2050, the region could see 32 days above 25°C, compared to that average of 12 days that is currently seen. Then by 2080, that number could jump to 60 days.

In 2017, the City of Fort St. John, along with Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, Pouce Coupe, and the Northern Rockies joined the Northeast B.C. Climate Risk Network partnership.

All data for this report was researched by the Fraser Basin Council and the Pacific Climate Impact Consortium.

The full report can be found on the City’s website.