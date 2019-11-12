City of Fort St John extends survey deadline to November 17 on building a Community Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that it has extended the deadline for residents to submit their input through a survey on building a Community Foundation.

The original deadline to provide input was November 11 but has now been extended until November 17 to allow more time for input.

According to the City, earlier this year, Council directed Staff to investigate how a community foundation could provide long-term support for community challenges.

- Advertisement -

The City is inviting community groups and individuals to provide input through the survey for an opportunity to discuss how a community foundation could best fit into Fort St. John.

For more information and to take part in the survey, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.