City of Fort St. John Fire Department extinguishes school bus fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. The City of Fort St. John Fire Department reported they responded to a school bus on fire.

On Friday, November 15, 2019, at 3:59 AM the City of Fort St John Fire Department responded to a school bus on fire within the locked school bus yard.

According to the Fire Department, upon arrival, one school bus was heavily involved with buses on each side also sustaining fire damage.

- Advertisement -

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and cleared the scene at 4:45 AM.

No injuries were reported and the damage was contained to three buses. The fire is not considered suspicious but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.