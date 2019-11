FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As of 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the City of Fort St. John is reporting an emergency water shut-off.

According to the City, the emergency shut-off is affecting residents on 104 Avenue between 92 and 96 Street.

The City says there is no estimated time for water to be restored, but we will provide an update at 4:00 p.m.

Updates regarding the emergency shut-off can be found by visiting the City of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.