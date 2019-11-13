City of Fort St John’s new reclaimed water truck fill station set to open soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s new reclaimed water truck fill station is expected to be operational by the end of November.

According to City Staff, this new reclaimed water truck fill station, located on 81 Avenue, will allow users an alternative water source in accordance with the B.C. Municipal Wastewater Regulation.

The City says the new facility will reduce the amount of potable water being used for the oilfield industry for fracking purposes and is in line with Council’s strategic goal to reduce industrial dependence on potable water.

Advertisement

As part of sewer bylaw amendments, the initial cost recovery rates are $3.50 per cubic metre.

The capital cost of the reclaimed water truck fill station is approximately $7 million.