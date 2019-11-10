-20 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, November 10, 2019
A Fort St. John resident working to clear snow. Photo by Chris Newton.
News

City receives over 30 cm of snow in two days

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Airport received over 30 cm of snow in the last two days.

Environment Canada says 15 cm of snow was received Saturday and 15.2 cm on Friday.  The snowfall warning has ended in the B.C. Peace, but the region could see a small amount of snow on Sunday.  As the snow leaves the area, the wind will pick-up and will bring with it wind chill near minus 27.

For Remembrance Day, the strong winds will continue gusting up to 60 km in the morning.  The high should be plus 3, but the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 22.

City snow clearing crews are still working on priority roads, and crews are working on area highways.

Drivebc.ca says area highways are snow-covered with slippery sections.  For current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.  If you’re travelling to Alberta, you can find road reports at roadreports.ama.ab.ca.

Adam Reaburn
