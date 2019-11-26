City sees increase in Casino Profits during 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As of September, the City of Fort St. John has received over $438,000 in casino profits this year.

According to the Province, the City’s share of the casino profits is up $675.00 when compared to this time last year.

To date, Chances Casino has seen over $8 million in revenue. Over 90 percent of that $8 million revenue is from slot machines with a revenue of $7.4 million, while table games only bring in approximately $640,000.

Since the Casino’s opening in 2007, the Province says the City has received $10.5 million in casino revenue.

Municipalities that host gaming facilities receive a 10 percent share of net gaming income which is paid after commissions and the B.C. Lottery Corporation operating expenses are deducted.

Money from the casino revenue goes to support community foundations and organizations.